- In a recent discussion, Daniel Craig talked about the depiction of sex in his new movie, revealing they found it amusing.

In his latest cinematic venture, renowned British performer Daniel Craig features in some explicit scenes with a younger companion. Addressing the matter during the Venice Film Festival, the 56-year-old actor asserted, "Let's be clear, filming an intimate scene isn't an intimate experience. There's a crowd there, watching. We aimed to keep it genuine, authentic, and as natural as possible."

Craig shares screen time with Drew Starkey (30) in "Queer," a production directed by Luca Guadagnino. Craig, who catapulted to international fame playing the iconic James Bond character, spearheaded the production of the sensual scenes, noting, "We just laughed it off, tried to make it amusing."

"Queer" Film Summary

Set to compete at the Venice Film Festival, "Queer" is inspired by a narrative by William S. Burroughs. Focusing on Lee (Craig), the narrative follows his life amidst substance abuse and steamy liaisons with men in 1950s Mexico. In an encounter, Lee encounters Eugene (Starkey), and develops feelings for the young adult. Their romance ensues, despite Eugene's reluctance on an emotional level. In pursuit of a mind-altering substance, the two embark on a trip to South America.

Craig's past as James Bond certainly adds an intriguing element to his portrayal of the complex character Lee in "Queer." Despite the challenges presented by filming intimate scenes, Craig and Starkey manage to deliver natural and authentic performances.

