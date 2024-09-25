In a recent development, Israeli forces reportedly eliminate another high-ranking Hezbollah leader.

Hizbollah has acknowledged the demise of one of their senior officers at the hands of Israeli fighter jets in Beirut. They referred to him as "martyred" while heading towards Jerusalem, using their standard terminology for fallen fighters. The Israeli military had previously announced the death of this individual, identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi, during an airstrike in the Dahijeh area of Beirut on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Israeli military, the strike also claimed the lives of two other high-ranking commanders belonging to Kobeissi's unit. The Israeli army described Kobeissi as the chief of Hizbollah's rocket division.

Furthermore, overnight, there were more Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil. According to Lebanese security sources, these strikes targeted a facility in the coastal town of Saadijat, south of Beirut, resulting in explosions. The Lebanese news agency, Ani, also reported additional Israel strikes. Between 5 a.m. and the present, "enemy aircraft" have attacked various locations in southern Lebanon, with further incidents occurring throughout the night. Several casualties were reported during these attacks.

In recent days, the Israeli military has launched numerous attacks on Hizbollah forces in Lebanon. On Monday, they conducted their most substantial operation against the pro-Iranian militia since the start of the Gaza conflict, striking more than 1600 targets. The Lebanese government reported at least 558 causalities as a result. The Israeli military followed up with another wave of attacks on Tuesday.

Rocket warning in the heart of Israel

Reciprocally, Hizbollah launched a series of attacks on Israel. Early Tuesday, residents in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities received a rocket warning. This alarm was sounded throughout the city center, with the Israeli military reporting an intercept in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The last time such a warning was issued in Tel Aviv was towards the end of May, due to a Hamas assault. Following that incident, the air raid sirens only sounded in other parts of the country.

This was also the first time since the tragic October 7 massacre, and the initiation of the Gaza conflict, that a rocket launched from Lebanon landed in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The Israeli military is currently engaged in hostilities with Hizbollah in Lebanon and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, both of which are sustained by Iran. Northern Israel has been under recurring fire from Hizbollah for an extended period, responding with counter-offensives within Lebanon. On Tuesday, Hizbollah unleashed approximately 300 rockets towards Israeli targets.

