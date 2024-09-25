In a recent development, Israel conducts an airstrike on another residential area in Beirut.

Israel has stepped up attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and vowed to continue putting pressure on the radical Islamic group, controlled by Iran. The Israeli military chief stated that Hezbollah should not get a break. In retaliation, Hezbollah claimed to have attacked Israeli military facilities.

The volatile situation is causing concerns of a full-scale conflict in the Middle East. Hezbollah's commander was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in the Souther Suburbs of Beirut, according to Lebanese security sources. Ibrahim Kubaisi, a high-ranking member of Hezbollah's rocket division, was reportedly killed in the strike. The Israeli military acknowledged conducting a targeted attack in Beirut but did not provide specifics.

Israel Focuses Attention on Northern Border

The airstrike hit a building in the bustling Ghobeiry neighborhood. Israel's Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, stated that the situation required constant, intense action across all levels. The Israeli military claimed to have hit numerous Hezbollah targets during the nighttime, leading to 558 deaths, including 50 children and 94 women, according to Lebanese authorities. A total of 1,835 individuals were injured, and tens of thousands were forced to flee Southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, wrote on X, "Fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including rocket launch sites, military buildings, and weapons depots." Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacking several Israeli military targets during the night, including an explosives factory 60 kilometers inland and the Megiddo airbase near Afula, three times.

Israel has been fighting against Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip for nearly a year. Hezbollah frequently fires rockets from Southern Lebanon into Israel to support Hamas.

"The Situation is Very Dangerous"

The U.S. urged its citizens to leave Lebanon while flights were still available. Over 30 international flights to and from Beirut have been canceled, as per the Rafic Hariri Airport's website. Some Lebanese hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of injured, according to a representative from the World Health Organization in Lebanon. Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency, stated, "We're talking about tens of thousands of displaced people in Lebanon, but we expect these numbers to rise."

In the heavy Israeli attacks on Lebanon, two employees of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) were also killed. The organization expressed "shock and deep sadness" following the deaths of its employees, according to UNHCR. The home of a 12-year veteran employee in the UN office in the eastern part of the country was hit by an Israeli rocket, killing her youngest son. Another employee was killed in the office in the coastal city of Tyre. UNHCR is "devastated by the deaths of our colleagues."

Despite this, Jake Sullivan, the U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor, expressed optimism that a diplomatic solution could be found. "I believe we can find a way forward to achieve de-escalation (...) and restore peace along the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, and find a diplomatic solution that allows people to return to their homes."

The latest escalation has increased the likelihood of a confrontation between the U.S., Israel's ally, and regional power Iran, which supports proxies like Hezbollah in Yemen, Iraq, and armed groups in Iraq. Hezbollah suffered extensive losses last week when thousands of its communication devices exploded. Israel has yet to admit or deny its involvement.

Hezbollah's Capabilities for Defense

Hezbollah's media office claimed that Israel was dropping dangerous barcodes on leaflets over the Eastern Bekaa Valley in Lebanon. Scanning the barcode on a cell phone could "extract all information" from the device. Initially, there was no comment from the Israeli military. Hezbollah's media office did not disclose any further details about the leaflets.

Israel's intelligence and technological capabilities far surpass those of Hezbollah and Hamas. According to the Israeli military, around 55 projectiles were fired at Israel in the latest assault, and most were intercepted. Tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated in Northern Israel due to Hezbollah attacks. The Israeli government's goal is to return people to their homes. Israel has options such as an invasion of Southern Lebanon and an escalation of air strikes.

Despite recent significant losses, experts estimate that Hezbollah would still be capable of defending itself in such a scenario. Hezbollah was formed in 1982 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to resist an Israeli invasion of Lebanon. It is widely regarded as more powerful than Hamas in Gaza. However, some insiders argue that Hezbollah has no interest in engaging in a large-scale war against Israel.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for de-escalation and dialogue to prevent a full-scale conflict. Recognizing the significant influence of the European Union in international affairs, Israel requested support and cooperation from its European allies in managing the crisis.

