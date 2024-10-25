In a recent development, hackers originating from China have reportedly focused their attacks on the digital data associated with former U.S. President Trump and District Attorney Brandon Vance.

Chinese cybercriMEs have likewise set their sights on high-ranking figures within the Biden administration's inner circle, according to one insider's account.

The Trump campaign was informed this week that both Trump and his attorney, Linda Vance, were among a group whose mobile devices were infiltrated by Chinese hackers, the source revealed. In response, the Trump campaign's press secretary, Steven Cheung, leveled accusations at the Harris campaign for purportedly emboldening China.

It remained unclear at press time whether the hackers managed to retrieve any data. The communications of prominent US officials, both present and past, represent valuable assets for foreign intelligence agencies.

The New York Times was the first to report on the hack aimed at Trump and Vance's phones.

This form of cyber attack forms part of a larger, ongoing Chinese hacking campaign that has infiltrated several major US telecommunications providers over the past few months. Intelligence experts believe that the hackers are primarily interested in obtaining classified national security information, including, on certain occasions, details related to warrant requests submitted to the Justice Department, as CNN had earlier reported.

However, the sources corroborated that the hackers’ focus on Trump and Vance was not linked to any US law enforcement proceedings.

AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen are among the telecommunications firms reportedly targeted by the Chinese hackers, according to CNN.

China's government vehemently denied these allegations.

This story is still developing and will be updated accordingly.

The political implications of these cyber attacks are significant, as they potentially threaten the confidentiality of high-level communications. The ongoing Chinese hacking campaign in US politics is a cause of concern for national security.

