Previously, convicted child killer and ex-nurse from the UK, Lucy Letby, failed in her bid to challenge her conviction for attempting to kill a newborn, sparking debates over the fairness of her court proceedings.

At 34, Letby was found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder another seven during her tenure at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire, England, between June 2015 and June 2016. This makes her the most prolific modern-era serial child murderer in Britain.

During a retrial earlier this year, a separate jury convicted her of an additional attempt to murder, after they failed to reach a verdict in a trial for allegedly trying to suffocate a baby girl by removing her breathing tube.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson testified at Manchester Crown Court that shortly after the infant's birth, a senior doctor discovered the baby's breathing tube was dislodged, with Letby present and inactive.

Letby's lawyer, Benjamin Myers, argued that the retrial was a misuse of procedures, as Letby couldn't obtain a fair trial due to the overwhelming media attention and hostility surrounding her convictions. Myers maintained that the publicity, pressured by scornful remarks from the Crown Prosecution Service and police, left no room for an impartial jury in the second trial.

Judge William Davis denied Letby's request for permission to appeal her retrial conviction. Letby participated in the hearing via videoconference, displaying no reaction as Judge Davis explained the court's decision.

Davis commented, "The first trial's outcome generated an exceptional level of publicity and online discussion." Her appeals to overturn convictions from the initial trial were rejected in May. Letby can now only contest those convictions if the Criminal Cases Review Commission re-refers the cases to the Court of Appeal.

Since her trials, Letby's conviction has faced scrutiny, with some experts criticizing the medical and statistical evidence supplied by the prosecution. Some media speculate if she could be a casualty of an injustice, while a public inquiry into her crimes remains ongoing.

Despite the global interest in the case, the UK's legal system continues to uphold Lucy Letby's convictions on a global stage. Various international news outlets have covered the controversial nurse's trials and convictions, highlighting the impact of this UK-based case on the world.

