In a recent development, approximately 700 wild animals in Namibia met their demise.

Due to the most severe drought in decades, Namibia is currently executing the culling of over 700 wild animals, including hippos and elephants. As of now, around 160 animals have been culled, as confirmed by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism. The goal of this culling is to alleviate water resources and provide meat for the thousands of people struggling due to the drought.

Professional hunters are carrying out the culling, following an order issued recently. The list includes 30 hippos, 60 buffaloes, 83 elephants, and 300 zebras. The exact duration of the operation remains uncertain, as a representative from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism shared with AFP. "Our objective is to minimize distress. We have to separate the animals destined for culling from those that are safe," the representative stated. In accordance with international regulations, the tusks of the culled elephants will be transported to government storage facilities, the representative assured.

The government's decision has faced severe criticism from animal welfare organizations. "This plan isn't just heartless but also dangerously short-sighted," PETA commented. The culling will not solve the drought issue.

Namibia declared a state of emergency due to the drought in May. Based on the World Food Programme's records, approximately 1.4 million Namibians, amounting to nearly half of the population, are currently fighting acute food insecurity.

