In a recent decision, a judge in the United States relaxes the restrictions on abortions in Georgia.

In the American state of Georgia, a judge recently challenged a strict abortion law that prohibited terminations from the initial identification of a fetal heartbeat. This so-called heartbeat law would have enforced an abortion ban once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy, when numerous women remain unaware of their pregnancy. Judge Robert McBurney from Fulton County Superior Court declared this law unconstitutional.

Passed by Georgia's Republican-led legislature in 2019, the law would have made abortions illegal as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. However, after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the nationwide right to abortion in 2022, the law came into effect.

The judge's decision temporarily permits abortions in Georgia until the fetus is considered viable, typically around the 22nd week of pregnancy. Judge McBurney explained that the "Freedom in Georgia" law guarantees women the right to "decide about their own bodies, to choose what happens to them and within them, and to reject state interference in decisions about their healthcare."

Reversal of the ruling is possible

The Center for Reproductive Rights, an organization that advocates for access to contraception and the right to abortion in the U.S., welcomed the ruling. However, they warned that Georgia's Republican attorney general, Chris Carr, may request the state's Supreme Court to overturn the judge's decision and reimplement the restrictive abortion law.

Georgia, along with approximately 20 other U.S. states, has enacted or severely restricted abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped the groundbreaking "Roe v. Wade" decision in June 2022, which had safeguarded women's right to abortion across the nation for almost half a century. Since then, the responsibility for drafting abortion laws has been handed back to individual states.

