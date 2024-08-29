In a recent court proceeding, Hong Kong-based journalists were found guilty of instigating acts of violence.

During the 2019 Hong Kong protests, "Stand News" enjoyed a significant audience. Fast forward to two years later, this pro-democracy news source was discharged. Currently, its administrators and former editors-in-chief are looking at potential imprisonment of up to two years.

A court has found the administrators of the pro-democracy news platform "Stand News" and its two ex-chief editors, Chung Pui Kuen and Patrick Lam, along with the site's 2021 closers, guilty of "conspiring to publish and distribute seditious material". Judge Kwok Wai-kin of the Wan Chai District Court announced the verdict.

In his written judgment, the judge noted that "Stand News" had been instrumental in advocating for Hong Kong's independence. Furthermore, the platform was used as a tool to tarnish the image of the central government in Beijing and the Hong Kong government, according to the judge. The parent company, Best Pencil Limited, was also declared guilty.

The "sedition" charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. This marks the first such conviction since Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997. The verdict represents another significant setback for press freedom in the country. Over the past two decades, Hong Kong's position on the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders has dropped from 18th to 135th.

"Stand News" gained popularity among pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong during the 2019 protests. According to the prosecution, numerous articles from the platform were presented as evidence to critique the curtailment of freedoms since the violent suppression of massive pro-democracy protests by the central government in Beijing.

Resurfacing of a Colonial-era Charge

More than 100 people gathered outside the court building for the verdict. Representatives from several consulates, including the US, UK, and the European Union, attended the trial. The charge of "sedition" has roots in the British colonial era and has been rarely employed before 2020, but has since been used against government critics.

In another trial, a defendant was convicted of allegedly plotting to carry out a bomb attack on the police in Hong Kong during the 2019 protests. Lai Chun-pong now faces the possibility of imprisonment for up to 20 years. Six other defendants were reportedly acquitted by the jury.

The use of the colonial-era charge of "sedition" against the administrators and editors of "Stand News" has raised concerns about press freedom in Hong Kong. In light of the maximum two-year prison sentence for this charge, justice for these individuals is of utmost importance.

