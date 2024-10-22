Skip to content
The Baltimore Ravens continued their winning streak in the NFL, victorious over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their own backyard. Lamar Jackson was the star of the show, racking up five touchdowns in the 41:31 victory. "We had a bit of a rough start, but we managed to turn it around," Jackson stated to US media, referring to the early 0:10 deficit. "We just focused on each play and everyone did their part."

The Ravens also capitalized on an injury to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who was forced off the field at 10:7 following two consecutive failed scoring attempts by Tampa Bay. The Ravens took advantage of this opening, extending their lead to as much as 24 points, eventually securing their fifth consecutive victory in the seventh game of the season, tying with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

However, the Buccaneers' playoff chances are now looking bleak. With a 4-3 record after seven games, Tampa Bay finds themselves level with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. With division leaders generally making it to the playoffs, and many other teams performing better this season, Tampa Bay's postseason hopes are dwindling. To make matters worse, star wide receiver Chris Godwin is likely to be sidelined for an extended period after suffering a severe left ankle injury just before the end of the game.

In the second Monday game, the Arizona Cardinals edged out the Los Angeles Chargers 17:15. A decisive field goal by Chad Ryland secured the victory for the Cardinals, who now sit at 3-4, while the Chargers remain at 3-3. With a tough road ahead, reaching the playoffs this season will be no easy feat for either team.

The Baltimore Ravens' dominance in American football was evident in their 41:31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Lamar Jackson leading the charge. The Ravens capitalized on an injury to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, using it to extend their lead and secure their fifth consecutive victory.

