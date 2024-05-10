In a private gathering before an antisemitism hearing, a Republican lawmaker asserted that the Ku Klux Klan is "the military wing of the Democratic Party."

Perry, a conservative Republican who has previously uttered anti-immigrant and antisemitic replacement theory sentiments, made these comments during the House Oversight Committee's informative session on "the Emergence and Consequences of Rising Antisemitism in Higher Education."

The briefing was scheduled before the Oversight panel's hearing on Wednesday, which aimed to address the DC's response to the pro-Palestinian protests and settlements on college campuses. House Republicans are attempting to curb these demonstrations that are spreading across the country, while simultaneously presenting a united stance against antisemitism. Unfortunately, the hearing was canceled Wednesday morning after the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC cleared out a pro-Palestinian encampment on George Washington University's campus, resulting in the arrest of 30 protesters and three others in a separate incident, according to Metro Police Chief Pamela A. Smith.

"The KKK in modern times, many young people assume they're a right-wing organization when it's actually a branch of the Democratic Party. Clearly, openly, racist and antisemitic," Perry said during the session, as per the recording.

The KKK has no affiliation with the current Democratic Party.

Perry then defended the replacement theory, which posits that white people are being deliberately replaced by minority groups and immigrants.

"Replacement theory is true," Perry claimed in the recording shared with CNN. "They added 'white' to it to hinder everyone from talking about it."

Although Perry expressed satisfaction with individuals "who are here legally," he expressed concern over immigrants who display disdain for American culture.

"At present, we're welcoming people into the country who yearn to be in America…but don't hold any interest in being Americans. This is significantly different, and to criticize these comments aims to stifle discussion so that we can continue to admit more individuals we've never met and who are un-American," he said in the recording.

Perry maintains that his remarks were wrongly manipulated when confronted with his private words.

"Once more, the radical Left distorts facts to inhibit discussion about its own misdeeds and Biden's intentional neglect to enforce legislation and close or regulate borders. My point, once again, is valid: when the Left loses a dispute, it slanders and slanders rather than engaging in a debate on facts." Perry said in a statement given to CNN.

Replacement theory is the notion that white people are being gradually replaced by minorities and immigrants. The xenophobic and racist language connected to the theory is making its way into the mainstream of American politics and seems to be a driving force behind some of the recent heinous mass murders in the United States and globally. There are specific antisemitic dimensions to the unproven theory as well, asserting that Jews are organizing an influx of non-white immigrants.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com