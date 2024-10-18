In a predicament, you're required to utilize every available tool. (Paraphrased from Kretschmer's statement)

EU migration policy has been a hot topic for quite some time. During a broadcast on Maybrit Illner's show, a migration researcher passionate about the third-country solution advocated for it. Saxony's Prime Minister, Kretschmer, found this proposal appealing.

What's the best approach for EU migration management? This is the focus of Thursday evening's discussion on ZDF with Maybrit Illner and her guests. Migration expert Gerald Knaus brings up the global refugee crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. "We're currently dealing with two of the biggest refugee crises globally," he asserts. For the Green Party's leader, Omid Nouripour, there's a straightforward solution: "Europe needs a unified response. We successfully worked out a solution in Europe last year, and we must implement it as quickly as possible." However, there's a roadblock. The new EU asylum legislation was adopted by the EU Parliament in May, but most EU nations are still figuring out how to adjust their legislation. Nouripour acknowledges this challenge but anticipates the German government to enact regulations once they become available.

Poland, currently at its eastern border and dealing with Belarus and Russia sending migrants from Syria, expresses its frustration. "Prime Minister Tusk's statement is accurate," says Nouripour. "Poland is currently overwhelmed. I see his speech as a call for help, and it would be appropriate to provide assistance because we can witness migrants being deceived and subsequently transported to Belarus's border."

While Nouripour emphasizes the EU-adopted asylum laws, Saxony's CDU Prime Minister, Michael Kretschmer, proposes a different strategy to reduce the number of migrants aiming to enter Europe. Firstly, he suggests putting an end to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East diplomatically. He continues, "Of course, we wish to aid these people, but in their home countries. Like Poland, we are also reaching the breaking point in terms of accepting more asylum seekers." Kretschmer also suggests joint German-Polish border police to combat not solely border and drug crimes but also irregular migration. "I'm delighted at our mutual understanding, and I assure you that we shall certainly implement this in the new state government," says Kretschmer.

Nouripour praises the border controls ordered by Federal Interior Minister Faeser for limiting irregular migration. However, he emphasizes that such measures should only be sustained temporarily. Effective protection against irregular migration to Europe can only be achieved at the European external borders, as EU nations have agreed. Experts anticipate that this measure may take several more years before it can be put into action.

If Gerald Knaus's vision becomes reality, there's only one route to address the refugee crisis: "We must find means to deter irregular migration, so people no longer feel it's worthwhile to journey to Belarus or sail in boats due to their realization of its futility. But we must do this in a manner adhering to EU law and the UN Human Rights Convention." On Thursday, the Green-Black government of Baden-Württemberg appealed to the federal government and the EU Commission to create the prerequisites for safe third countries. The expert is hopeful about Rwanda, a country not categorized as a democracy, where the UNHCR should assess asylum applications. The third-country solution is currently unattainable in the EU due to the existing connection criterion, which Knaus regrets.

The link criterion applicable in EU countries stipulates that migrants can be sent to a third country to which they have a connection. Whether they've previously resided there or merely passed through is not specified. Individuals from Afghanistan or Syria migrating via the Balkan route have no connection to Rwanda. However, there might be a connection to Albania. Italy has entered into an agreement with Albania, which is not part of the EU. Albania accommodates migrants seeking asylum in Italy. Knaus, though, is sceptical about this regulation. There, Italian authorities examine the right to asylum, and only a few migrants from Bangladesh are provided shelter there. Furthermore, Albania has already refused to accept migrants from other EU nations.

For Nouripour, the third-country solution is questionable if one is certain about the country where asylum applications of migrants should be examined. His concerns are justified, acknowledging that both Rwanda and Kenya are under consideration, while CDU politician Jens Spahn recently suggested Mali, where the ruling military junta collaborates with Russian Wagner rebels.

Kretschmer takes a more pragmatic stance: "Anyone watching this show will likely wonder: What kind of insular Berlin bubble is this? Here's a person who has meticulously thought this through. Now, let's give it a try and see if it works."

