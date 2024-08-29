- In a mishap on the A60, a truck operator endured severe injuries.

A vehicles operator met serious harm in a collision on the A60 close to Ginsheim-Gustavsburg. The lorry tumbled over for unspecified reasons in the bend segment of the departure, following the driver dropping command, as cops stated. The 58-year-old was secured inside the lorry and required rescue by the fire department. He was shipped off to a medical facility with severe, yet non-critical wounds.

Because of the mishap, the A607 towards Wiesbaden, the exit Ginsheim-Gustavsburg from Mainz, and the ramp to the A60 towards Rüsselsheim are shut down. The recovery of the articulated vehicle is as yet in progress, bringing about substantial traffic slack.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident on the A60, which involved transport and telecommunications equipment due to the lorry's nature. The disruption in transport and telecommunications is expected to last for several hours due to the ongoing recovery process and closure of important road exits.

