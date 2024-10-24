In a legal setting, child murderer Lucy Letby encounters setbacks.

Lucy Letby, the notorious baby killer serving a life sentence in the UK, had an unsuccessful appeal for another attempted murder charge. The Court of Appeal refuted her lawyer's request to challenge the 2023 trial's verdict, where she was found guilty. During the hearing, Letby was unmoved as judges announced their decision, appearing via video link from prison.

Previously, jury members were unable to make a decision in the trial. Letby, now aged 34, is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies and the attempted murder of an additional seven infants. The latter case was retried due to the earlier jury's inability to reach a verdict.

During the July retrial, the jury concluded that Letby, during February 2016, unlawfully removed a breathing tube from a premature baby. Prosecutor Nicola Wyn Williams emphasized that a doctor had witnessed Letby standing by, failing to act, as the child fought for breath.

Lawyer Alleges "Media Bias"

Letby's lawyer argued that the July retrial should have been prevented due to substantive and incurable media bias stemming from the initial trial in 2023.

Before working as a nurse on the neonatal unit of a Chester hospital, Letby was accused of multiple deaths and attempted murders on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She has consistently denied the charges, stating she never caused harm to a child. However, in August 2023, a court in Manchester found her guilty of most of the accusations levied against her.

The lawyer in question, representing Lucy Letby, brought up the issue of media bias in the July retrial, claiming it was substantially and incurably biased due to the coverage from the initial 2023 trial. Despite this allegation, The Commission, responsible for ensuring fair trials and impartial judgments, deemed the retrial necessary and justifiably proceeded with the process.

Read also: