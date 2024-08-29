In a groundbreaking decision, the court declares South Korea's climate targets to be unlawful, with an embryo serving as the main litigant.

The decision was made to secure our entitlement to a life free from the impacts of climate change, it was stated. This marked the initial lawsuit in South Korea focusing on environmental conservation. Young individuals, who labeled an embryo as the primary defendant and argued that South Korea's inadequate climate objectives and their non-compliance infringe upon constitutional human rights, initiated this legal battle. Referred to as the "Sprout et al vs. South Korea" case due to the now-toddler who was previously represented as an unborn child, this dispute captured public attention.

Youn Se Jong, one of the legal representatives for the plaintiffs, elaborated that Seoul must "revise its climate objectives in consideration of the rights of future generations." This ruling underscored "the impact of climate change on our essential rights and that everyone is entitled to shield themselves from it," he emphasized.

South Korea announced in 2021 a pledge to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions by 290 million tons by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To reach this objective, the nation needed to reduce emissions by 5.4% annually starting from 2023 – a requirement that has not been met as yet. Activists are advocating for an enhancement and strictening of these goals.

The South Korean Ministry of Environment released a statement, expressing their intention to honor the court's decision. They shared plans to "meticulously execute the ensuing measures."

