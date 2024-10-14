In a 'foreign agent' trial, Russian courts sentence French scholar Vinatier to a three-year imprisonment.

Vincent, aged 48, is among several non-Russians who have faced charges under Russian security regulations during a period of friction between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine. The judge disregarded a request from his defense team to fine him instead of imprisoning him.

In a statement to the court before his sentencing, Vincent expressed his love for Russia, expressed remorse for breaking the law, and even recited a verse by Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

Dressed in a blue open-collared shirt and jeans, he stood behind metal bars and paid close attention as the judge announced the verdict. His eyes were blinking rapidly, but he showed no visible signs of emotion.

A long-term researcher on the former Soviet Union, he was apprehended by the FSB security service in June and accused of failing to register as a foreign agent in Russia while gathering valuable military information for foreign intelligence services.

The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, but prosecutors asked for a term of three years and three months, citing Vincent's guilty plea.

RIA Nova reported that the defense planned to appeal.

France maintains that Vincent has been unfairly detained and has called for his immediate release on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron has denied that Vincent worked for the French government and has described his arrest as part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow.

"The legislation on 'foreign agents' contributes to a systematic violation of fundamental freedoms in Russia, such as freedom of association, freedom of expression, and freedom of opinion," France's foreign ministry said. "French authorities remain fully engaged to provide assistance to Vincent," the ministry added.

Vincent is an employee of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a Swiss-based organization that mediates conflicts. Colleagues who know him have told Reuters that he is a respected scholar involved in legitimate research.

"A Russian life"

Independent news outlet Mediazona quoted Vincent as asking the court for forgiveness.

"I am not ashamed to admit that I fell in love with Russia. This is confirmed by my personal life – my wife is Russian, my friends are Russian. I lived a Russian life and even during the last four months, I have been living in a Russian atmosphere," he said, referring to the period since his arrest.

He requested a "fair and lenient" decision, saying he had children and elderly parents who depended on him, and recited a verse from Pushkin's poem "If Life Deceives You" by heart.

Under Russian law, people are required to contact the Ministry of Justice and register as foreign agents if they engage in political activity or collect military information while receiving financial or other assistance from abroad.

The FSB claimed in July that Vincent had tried to use his extensive contacts with political scientists, sociologists, economists, military experts, and government officials to collect military details that could be used by foreign intelligence services to the detriment of Russia's security.

In a statement following his arrest, his employer HD said its staff work around the world and "routinely meet with a wide range of officials, experts, and other parties with the aim of advancing efforts to prevent, mitigate, and resolve armed conflict."

Russia states that relations with France have deteriorated since French authorities placed the Russian founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, under formal investigation in August in relation to the use of the platform for crimes such as fraud, money laundering, and child pornography. Durov's lawyer has described the proceedings against him as absurd.

Despite expressing his affection for Russia and regretting his actions, Vincent's love for the country did not prevent him from being sentenced for breaking Russian security regulations in a Russian court. Given his status as an employee of a Swiss-based organization and his involvement in legitimate research, this situation has raised concerns in Europe, particularly in France, where authorities have called for Vincent's immediate release, believing him to be unfairly detained.

Read also: