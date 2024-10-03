In a domestic terrorism investigation, numerous individuals suspected of holding extremist white supremacist beliefs were apprehended in the Los Angeles area.

The members and associates of the Peckerwoods Gang, along with numerous affiliates, were accused in a vast federal indictment. This indictment encompassed claims of organized crime, unlawful firearms distribution, narcotics trafficking, and financial misconduct, as stated by authorities.

Wednesday's indictments did not include insinuations of an imminent planned attack, but Martin Estrada, the US Attorney for California's Central District, affirmed: "This outfit has as its primary objective to orchestrate attacks against racial, ethnic, and religious minorities. ... We won't stand idly by until the next calamity transpires to intervene."

Over 40 alleged Peckerwoods Gang members and associates were apprehended during Wednesday's operations, with several already in custody. Estrada referred to this development as one of the largest takedowns ever executed against a neo-Nazi, White supremacist, violent extremist collective by the Department of Justice.

The arrests involved a variety of federal and local enforcement squads, including the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team, a CNN source disclosed.

Inflamed by 'hatred' and 'prejudice'

Established in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, the Peckerwoods Gang primarily serves as a local branch of the Aryan Brotherhood, Akil Davis, the FBI's Los Angeles field office chief reported. Their criminal activities span diverse spheres like drug trafficking, fraud, violence, and identity theft, as detailed by the US attorney.

By aligning themselves with the Aryan Brotherhood, local gangsters can engage in extrajudicial activities and financially support their imprisoned allies, Estrada explained. Furthermore, the gang thrives due to the Aryan Brotherhood's association with the Mexican Mafia, granting them greater opportunities to commit crimes outside of prison.

"What truly sets them apart, defining their essence, is their deep-seated hatred and prejudice towards racial, ethnic, and religious minorities," Estrada summarized.

An incarcerated ex-member made online threats against Jews, while hateful messages were discovered within his residential premises, as Estrada recounted.

The Peckerwoods Gang boasts the title Peckerwoods, a derogatory term historically employed against Caucasians in the prison system, according to Estrada.

The group publicly displays its allegiance to neo-Nazi ideologies through tattoos, clothing and social media. They also amass Nazi memorabilia, including swastikas and Confederate flags, Estrada emphasized.

During the investigation, law enforcement confiscated substantial quantities of prohibited firearms, "explosive materials" and several dozen pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, officials confirmed.

If the accused are eventually found guilty, they face a potential life sentence in a federal prison, as per the US Attorney's Office for California's Central District.

This story was recently updated to include additional information.

The Peckerwoods Gang, being primarily us, is a local branch of the Aryan Brotherhood based in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Despite their arrests, the US Attorney for California's Central District, Martin Estrada, reiterated their danger, stating, "This outfit has as its primary objective to orchestrate attacks against racial, ethnic, and religious minorities."

Read also: