In a concerning development, New Zealand experiences the loss of its initial naval vessel post-WW2, posing a potential risk of an oil spill near the Samoan coastline.

A specialised research ship and hydrographic vessel faced power loss and ran onto shore on Upolo, a Samoan island, on Saturday evening during a reef exploration, as reported by New Zealand officials.

By Sunday morning, the vessel was, reportedly, tilted severely by the Navy. Smoke was detected around 6:40 am, and by 9 am, the ship had submerged below the surface.

This marked the first unintentional sinking of a New Zealand navy ship since World War II, authorities revealed, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Concerns over potential ecological harm in the vicinity arose among local businesses and conservationists located near Samoa's most populous island.

Brian Rose, Manager at Coconuts Beach Club in Maninoa, stated to CNN affiliate RNZ, "We have so many sea turtles that swim around our lagoon, and I hope nothing happens to them."

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins confirmed to Newstalk ZB that assessing the ship's depth and risk of an oil spill was the top priority.

She added, "It has a significant amount of oil on board. ... It has lubricating oil, hydro oil, diesel, urea. I don’t think we can just leave it as it is."

Divers were sent to the scene on Sunday night, Collin revealed. "They'll be having a look, but it's going to be quite a challenging job," she stated.

Acting Prime Minister of Samoa, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, predicted in a press release on Sunday that an oil spill was highly likely.

"The HMNZS Manawanui is not salvageable and has sunk into the ocean," he confirmed.

A reef disaster

The Samoan police received an emergency call around 6:59 pm on Saturday night, local authorities reported. Small rescue boats were dispatched with the warning that the vessel was taking on water, and its crew might require evacuation.

Various vessels and aircraft were sent to assist, including a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon and C-130J aircraft, the NZ Navy shared.

By 5 am on Sunday, all 75 passengers and crew were rescued. Witnesses reported smoke emerging from the sinking wreck soon after.

Dave Poole shared with CNN that he saw smoke emanating from the ship's bridge in the small village of Tafitaola on Sunday morning.

"It took fifteen minutes for the ship to completely burn and sink," Poole said, adding that local villagers abandoned their Sunday church services to observe the incident.

"They were visibly upset and worried about their beach, reef, marine reserve, and income as fishermen," Poole commented.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon revealed that "environmental spill kits" were sent from New Zealand to lessen and control the effects.

The HMNZS Manawanui was a fresh addition to the New Zealand Navy, acquired in 2018 for approximately $100 million NZD ($61 million), although it was constructed in the early 2000s.

According to the Navy, the ship was designed to "survey harbours and approaches before larger support ships could deploy assistance equipment and personnel, either for combat scenarios or disaster relief."

