In a commemorative event, acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton honors his stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Talented horror maestro, Tim Burton, is known for his Gothic masterpieces like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Batman," is what made the 80s and 90s cinema unique. Recently, this visionary director was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

"Beetlejuice," Burton's latest creation, is set to premiere in German cinemas on September 12. Just before this, on a glorious day in Los Angeles, the director was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The celebration saw the attendance of notable acting stars like Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, both of whom gained international fame thanks to Burton's film projects.

As Winona Ryder, star of "Stranger Things" and protagonist of "Edward Scissorhands" put it, "Burton understands the pain of the misfit, the peculiar, and the eccentric." She went on to say that Burton played a significant role in shaping her unique identity as an actress.

Michael Keaton, Burton's frequent collaborator, first garnered fame through the 1988 horror comedy "Beetlejuice" before becoming a global sensation due to "Batman." Praying for the honoree, Keaton noted, "There are many individuals who gained substantial wealth from their superhero ventures, thanks to Burton's daring decisions and his revolutionary perspective on these movies, as he revolutionized the genre with 'Batman' and 'Batman Returns' towards the end of the 80s."

Except for Johnny Depp, who couldn't attend apparently, "Batman Returns" lead Danny DeVito, and Burton's companion, the renowned Italian actress Monica Bellucci, were present at the ceremony to witness the unveiling of Burton's star along Hollywood Boulevard.

Burton's latest film, "Beetlejuice," continues to showcase his unique style and love for eccentric characters. After the star ceremony, Keaton and Ryder emphasized the impact Burton's films had on their careers, citing "Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands" as influential projects.

