In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.

As per the accusations, the individual is claimed to have inappropriately touched a minor, who visited his barber shop for a haircut, on two separate occurrences between September 2023 and this year's April. In a different incident, he's accused of confining himself along with the boy in the shop's bathroom, where an alleged sexual assault transpired. The man was subsequently found guilty of two counts of child sexual exploitation and aggravated misconduct.

Despite the serious allegations against him, the barber continued to offer hairdressing services at his shop. Regrettably, these accusations involve inappropriate behavior towards a minor during haircut appointments.

