- In a botched kidnapping incident, innocently, limbs were severed and a feline battling diabetes was involved.

2 out of 5 starsA Humorous Kidnapping Incident Turned Serious

Synopsis

In broad daylight, Frederick Seibold (Helgi Schmid) gets kidnapped from the golf course. Four masked individuals, wearing animal masks, drag him into a van and secure him in a dark basement. Soon after, ransom notes appear at his ex-partner's and his wealthy corporate lawyer father's residence. The notes include a dismembered finger. However, the body parts do not belong to the abducted person, leaving the Frankfurt homicide detectives, Anna Janneke (Margarita Broich) and Paul Brix (Wolfram Koch), to search for both a missing fingerless corpse and Frederick Seibold's location.

Why Watch "Tatort: Who Hesitates is Dead"?

The title sets high expectations, and, fortunately, it delivers a decent start. Moreover, it touches upon current issues such as urban housing shortages in Frankfurt, and the financial struggles of many single mothers working long hours while still living below the poverty line, as Commissioner Janneke poignantly remarks in a scene. The film presents strong and loyal female characters, while the male characters come off as selfish and whiny. Notably, several women played instrumental roles in the film's production, both in front of and behind the camera.

Criticism

The film struggles to decide whether it desires to be a comedic heist movie or a serious crime drama. Writer and director Petra Lüschow highlights this conflict by stating: "At the heart of my stories are ambiguous, vulnerable figures who fight valiantly but do not always succeed. I'm interested in why we remain trapped and what keeps us trapped, yet the tragic elements that underlie this can often be more effectively conveyed through humor." The lack of focus on a single genre can make it difficult for the viewer to stay engaged. Moreover, the identity of Frederick Seibold's abductor is revealed by the 30-minute mark.

Detectives

Inspector Brix is grappling with two challenges: solving the case with partner Janneke and locating a new apartment for himself and his emotionally distressed roommate Fanny (Zazie de Paris), who has become agoraphobic after a burglary. In the end, Fanny's fear leads to the crucial breakthrough.

To Watch or Not to Watch?

If you haven't seen it yet, give it a shot.

The "Tatort" episode "Who Hesitates is Dead" aired on 29 August 2021. The ARD is set to air the film again on 30 August 2024, at 11.20 PM.

The ransom notes were discovered at Frederick's ex-partner's and wealthy corporate lawyer father's residence, both being potential places of interest in the search for Frederick. The kidnapping occurred at the golf course, making it the initial place of crime.

