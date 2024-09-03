- In 2024, the Asbach plaque experienced its eighth theft.

The indicator in Petershausen district of Asbach has been swiped no less than eight times this year. Police have pinpointed suspects in five occasions, they announced. These individuals were either minors or young adults. They are believed to have aimed for the sign due to its resemblance to a renowned spirits brand's name. The latest incident happened last Sunday night, with the sign and its base both being stolen from the village street. Witnesses are being sought.

It was revealed that replacing a signpost typically costs around 300 euros, according to Mayor Marcel Fath from the Free Voters party, during a Tuesday discussion. Fath declined to provide any additional details when asked.

The signs have been a frequent target for quite some time now. Back in the summer of 2021, Fath discussed this issue with "Süddeutsche Zeitung", mentioning that regular replacement of the signs was a routine expense in the town's budget. Various measures have been taken in an attempt to deter the thefts, as shared by the mayor at the time: "We've experimented with special screws, welding, hammering, and riveting, but none of it seems to work."

