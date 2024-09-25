In 2001, an individual alleges that Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his bodyguard drugged and assaulted her, with the incident also being captured on video.

Thalia Graves claimed that she crossed paths with Combs when she was 25, thanks to her boyfriend who worked for Combs' label, Bad Boy. Around the summer of 2001, she was in a vehicle with Combs and Joseph Sherman, his bodyguard and head of security. She accepted a glass of wine from Combs under the circumstances, resulting in her feeling disoriented, lightheaded, and weak, the lawsuit stated.

She passed out and awoke later, naked in a Manhattan studio with her hands tied behind her back, according to the lawsuit. Combs then allegedly forced himself upon her, and when she tried to resist, he struck her head against a pool table. Sherman, too, reportedly assaulted her while she was in and out of consciousness, as per the lawsuit.

Reps for Combs and Sherman have been contacted for comment by CNN. Graves and her attorney, Gloria Allred, are scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

The lawsuit marks the latest claim of sexual abuse against Combs. It comes just a week after he was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, 54, denied the charges and was denied bail.

The indictment accused Combs of heading a "criminal enterprise" along with other associates and employees. It mentioned drug-fueled "Freak Offs" with victims and male sex workers, physical and sexual abuse, and the discovery of drugs, baby oil, and lubricant in Combs' homes during a raid.

Combs has additionally been charged in 10 civil lawsuits regarding various offenses and illegal activities, including sexual misconduct.

Following the assault, Graves was in pain and distress and sought help in a hospital, but she didn't leave the car due to her fear of Combs, as she believed he might harm her and her family if she reported him, the lawsuit stated.

Because of the trauma from the assault, Graves allegedly struggles with severe depression and PTSD, and she even attempted suicide.

In November 2023, Graves found out that Combs and Sherman had recorded and distributed video evidence of the assault, which they reportedly showed to others, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Combs, Sherman, and businesses connected to Combs of violating New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, and it alleges that Combs and Sherman have violated state civil rights law and city administrative code.

Combs now shares a dorm-style room with other high-profile inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, including former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez. These inmates reside in a larger holding unit that's secluded from the general public and do not have access to common prison areas, a source told CNN.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

This is an evolving story, and it will be updated.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, US authorities continue to investigate Combs and his associates for several alleged offenses. In light of these accusations, it's crucial for US legislation to provide adequate protection and support for victims of such crimes.

The US Justice Department has taken serious action against Combs, demonstrating their commitment to upholding justice and addressing alleged incidents of sexual misconduct.

Read also: