Improvements to agricultural diesel and vehicle tax are insufficient

The German Farmers' Association considers the improvements announced by the Federal Government regarding agricultural diesel and motor vehicle tax to be insufficient. Farmers' President Joachim Rukwied said on Thursday: "This can only be a first step. Our position remains unchanged: Both proposals for cuts must be taken off the table.

This is clearly also about the future viability of our industry and the question of whether domestic food production is still desirable at all. We therefore remain committed to our week of action."

The German Farmers' Association has called for a week of action starting on Monday. The federal government had declared that there would be no abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture. The abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel will be extended and implemented in several stages.

Source: www.ntv.de