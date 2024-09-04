- Imprisonment of significant duration for excessive head bobbing

A 21-year-old individual was given a 10-year prison term by the Bremen Regional Court for causing someone's demise. The judge addressing the accused stated, "You hold responsibility for another person's life loss."

The court was unwavering in its belief in the accused's guilt, citing chat logs, phone call recordings, and witness testimonies as evidence. It was ascertained that the young man had discussed the incident with various individuals, including his fiancée, and shared details only he could know. The verdict is not absolute, as an appeal can still be made.

Charge with full force

The court deemed it that the accused, his associates, and the 46-year-old victim had been in a bar, consuming alcohol and using marijuana, on his 21st birthday celebration in September 2023 in Bremen.

Later in the night, close to a ping-pong table, the young man, his friends, and the victim encountered each other again. A disagreement ensued, resulting in the 46-year-old falling to the ground. The court presumed that the accused then charged at the man with full force, causing severe head injuries that ultimately led to his passing. His friends subsequently contacted emergency services.

Request for acquittal

The German-born accused, who had previously been convicted on attempted manslaughter charges, denied the crime in court. His lawyer petitioned for his acquittal. The prosecution urged a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter under adult criminal law. The court concurred with the prosecution.

The 46-year-old sustained a severe skull-brain injury, brain hemorrhages, and numerous bone fractures from the impact on his head, as the judge revealed. He never regained consciousness.

Deceptive statements in court

According to the court, the other men at the crime scene stood silent or presented misleading statements in court. One individual took responsibility but described an entirely different crime that did not correspond with the man's injuries. The court considered his account incredulous. The presiding judge expressed astonishment over the conscious false statements made in such a critical case.

The testimonies and phone calls of the accused's fiancée played a crucial role in the court's deliberations. She had shared information about the incident with a friend, and the accused had confessed to her. He also recounted the incident to another woman and demonstrated the violent action he had taken. The judge deemed a 10-year imprisonment sentence fitting.

The judge emphasized the gravity of the accused's actions, stating, "Your actions directly led to another person's death." Despite the accused's lawyer's plea for acquittal, the court upheld the 10-year sentence, affirming, "Justice demands accountability for taking another person's life."

Read also: