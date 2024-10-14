Imprisonment imposed on an individual aged 33 years

A 33-year-old individual has been given a substantial prison sentence, including charges related to rape and harassment, carried out via the Snapchat app. The Juvenile Division of the Nuremberg-Fürth Regional Court handed down a sentence of four years and three months to the offender, as confirmed by a court spokesperson.

The prosecution alleged that the man assumed a female identity on the app for an extended period in 2023 and targeted young females and women with inappropriate messages. According to the indictment, the man is said to have sent sexually explicit images of an unidentified woman and requested that his victims replicate those poses in their own photos.

Upon receiving such photos, he used them as leverage to coerce the women and girls into engaging in sexual activities during video chats. One of the victims was only 12 years old at the time. Not all of those contacted by the man complied with his demands.

Additionally, the defendant is charged with sexually assaulting a patient during his tenure at a physiotherapy clinic on several occasions. The accused is accused of recording the patient, who was only wearing underwear, without her consent during two sessions. The total duration of the recordings amounts to approximately 45 minutes. He is also accused of invading the woman's most private personal space in one instance.

The man confessed to all the charges in court. The final verdict has yet to be announced.

The individual was reportedly using Snapchat to assume a false identity and send inappropriate messages, including explicit images, to his victims. Despite the man's actions on Snapchat, not all of his targets complied with his demands.

Read also: