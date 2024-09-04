- Imprisoned due to IS association - apprehended post-sentencing judgement.

Due to his backing of the extremist group known as the Islamic State (IS), a 29-year-old Syrian man has been handed a three-year sentence in Berlin. The individual, who had been on the run, was apprehended shortly after the ruling and is currently held in pre-trial custody, as confirmed by a court spokesperson. It's worth noting that the verdict is still pending final approval.

As per the Berlin court's decision, this individual, who harbors extreme Islamic ideologies, joined the terrorist organization Islamic State in 2014 in his native country. According to the verdict, he was tasked with minor duties, such as checking personnel and vehicles. However, he was unsatisfied with his role and moved to Germany in 2015, where he was granted refugee status.

Regardless, he continued to keep in touch with several IS members based in Syria and remained loyal to the group, as was mentioned in today's verdict by the presiding judge. For one, he gathered information about a Syrian human rights advocate residing in Berlin and disseminated IS propaganda through various messaging platforms to attract more supporters and recruits.

