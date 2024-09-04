- Impressive display at Lido's stage

On a Wednesday evening in Venice, the 81st International Film Festival plays host to the grand opening of "Joker: Folie à Deux," the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "Joker." During the afternoon press conference and photo call on the Lido, pop sensation and actress Lady Gaga (38) stole the spotlight.

Lady Gaga's Stylish Entrance in Venice

Born Stefani Germanotta, Lady Gaga made quite an impression in a chic, long-sleeved black velvet dress with voluminous sleeves and a trendy black beret. She joined the cast, including Joaquin Phoenix (49), the Oscar-winning actor who played the Joker, and director Todd Phillips (53). Phoenix opted for a casual look with black jeans, a white t-shirt, and sneakers, while Phillips sported a sharp suit and an open white shirt.

"Joker" achieved its global success at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where it was honored with the Golden Lion, the festival's highest prize. It subsequently earned two Academy Awards. Until not too long ago, "Joker" held the title for the highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide. However, that title was subsequently claimed by the Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine" in the summer of 2024.**

What to Anticipate in "Joker 2"

In the sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux," Arthur Fleck (played by Phoenix) finds himself in the notorious Arkham Asylum, Gotham City's prison for the criminally insane. There, he crosses paths with his fellow inmate Harleen Quinzel (portrayed by Gaga), grappling with his own multiple personalities and discovering his affection for music, as outlined in the film's synopsis. "Joker 2" is slated for release in German cinemas on October 3.

