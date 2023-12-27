Car - Importers: Hesse above average for new e-car registrations

According to an analysis, Hesse is the federal state in which the most new electric cars were registered in 2023 in relation to the population. According to the Association of International Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (VDIK), 8.6 new electric cars per 1,000 inhabitants were added in Hesse from January to November inclusive. The national average is 5.6 new electric cars per 1000 inhabitants. According to the VDIK, it analyzed the registration and inventory figures of the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for all federal states.

In absolute figures, the most populous German state is ahead in 2023. North Rhine-Westphalia counted 96,890 new pure e-cars in the eleven months, followed by Bavaria (93,458) and Baden-Württemberg (75,453). Hesse came fourth in this evaluation with 55,284 vehicles. In terms of new electric registrations per 1000 inhabitants, North Rhine-Westphalia was in the middle of the field with 5.3 vehicles.

According to the figures, the average market share of purely electric cars in Germany in the year to date was 18.0 percent. Schleswig-Holstein achieved the highest figure here: more than one in five new cars in the eleven months was an e-car (22.1 percent). The proportion was similarly high in Rhineland-Palatinate (21.3 percent).

VDIK on e-car registrations

Source: www.stern.de