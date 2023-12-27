Important meeting between North Korea's Workers' Party and Kim Jong Un

Kim has been using the plenary sessions of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party in place of the once traditional New Year's Day speeches for several years to outline his policies in areas such as security, diplomacy and the economy. This year's meeting comes at the end of a year in which North Korea successfully launched a spy satellite for the first time, enshrined its status as a nuclear power in the constitution and launched its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile to date.

Kim said in his speech, according to KCNA, that Pyongyang's new strategic weapons and spy satellite had put the country in the "position of a military power". The meeting began on Tuesday, according to the state news agency, and is expected to revolve around six main points, including the implementation of policies in the year ending and a look at the "direction of the struggle" in the coming year.

Last week, the ruler of the internationally largely isolated country threatened to launch a nuclear attack if his country was "provoked with nuclear weapons". The USA and South Korea recently warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea would result in the end of the leadership in Pyongyang. The UN Security Council has imposed numerous sanctions on the country due to North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program.

Source: www.stern.de