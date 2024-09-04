- Impending decrease in the utilization of agricultural safeguards in crop areas.

The application of agricultural pesticides is projected to diminish, as per plans from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. In the near future, farmers will still be allowed to safeguard and tend to their plants as necessary, stated Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) in Berlin. However, the decreasing diversity in the wildlife ecosystem signifies that maintaining the status quo is not viable. The objective should be: "As much as needed, yet as little as possible." The aim is to decrease the use of agricultural pesticides by 50% by 2030.

Özdemir proposed a program consisting of measures focusing on cooperation, encouragement, advice, and innovation. "We're relying on financial incentives and agricultural common sense instead of restrictions." Key areas of focus include the creation of more pest-resistant plant species and enhanced availability of organic pesticide methods. The goal is also to increase the percentage of organic farming to 30% by 2030.

The Minister highlighted that the industry's prior achievements, such as the implementation of more floral strips and digital technology for more precise pesticide application, have been acknowledged. However, the climate crisis indicates that we cannot entirely do away with pesticides, for instance, in instances of fungal outbreaks or excessive moisture. Nonetheless, all available tools and techniques for healthy plant growth should be utilized initially.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) commended the program as a solid foundation, but a more committed pledge is required.

In the proposed program, the focus is on promoting the growth of other vegetables using organic pesticide methods to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides. With the increase in organic farming, the availability of pest-resistant plant species will also increase, benefiting both farmers and the environment.

