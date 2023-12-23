Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewspartnertony blinkblinkmore high-rankingtravelsmexicoguatemalawithtoimmigration:usaus state departmentweekcomingmexico's presidentus delegationandrés manuel lópez obradorimmigration

Immigration: Blinken to travel to Mexico next week with high-ranking US delegation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Mexico next week with a high-ranking delegation to discuss the issue of immigration. Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed a corresponding announcement by the White House on Friday, according to which Secretary of State...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
US Border Patrol between Texas and Mexico.aussiedlerbote.de
US Border Patrol between Texas and Mexico.aussiedlerbote.de

Immigration: Blinken to travel to Mexico next week with high-ranking US delegation

The talks will focus on the "extraordinary" migration situation, López Obrador told journalists. Mexico would step up its efforts to curb irregular migration, particularly in the south near the border with Guatemala. "The agreement is that we will continue to work together and we already have a proposal to strengthen our plans".

According to the US State Department, at the meeting the delegation will "emphasize the urgent need for legal pathways and additional enforcement actions by partners throughout the region." Secretary Blinken will outline ways that Mexico and the U.S. "will address border security challenges," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Friday. This included "measures to enable the reopening of key border points on the shared border".

The previous day, the White House had announced that the group sent by President Biden would meet with López Obrador to discuss "current challenges at the border".

The US Border Patrol has reported around 10,000 border crossings per day in recent weeks. In the previous financial year, there were around 2.4 million border crossings. The Mexican head of state also admitted that the number of migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Ecuador on their way through Mexico to the USA had increased.

Border policy is a particularly controversial issue in the USA and is politically extremely sensitive for Biden. The Republicans accuse the Democrat of allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners into the country unchecked and fuel fears of an increase in crime and drug problems. Biden has recently promised the Republicans concessions on the issue if they agree to new military aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, in return.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hot-Topics

Patient advocate criticizes planned strikes by GPs after Christmas

The Patient Protection Foundation has criticized the timing of the planned strikes by doctors in private practice in protest against the situation in the healthcare system. Foundation director Eugen Brysch told the "Rheinische Post" (Saturday edition) that even the train drivers' union refrains...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public