I'm rephrasing this: Harry Kane and FC Bayern are set to collide with Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich managed to break their scoring slump, primarily due to Harry Kane's impressive performance and a slip-up from Stuttgart's goalkeeper Alex Nübel. With Kompany's offensive strategy facing some criticism, Bayern decisively won their Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart, thanks to Kane's four-goal spree (0:0, 1:0, 2:0, 4:0). Kane's hat-trick ensured Bayern's place at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Before their Champions League encounter against Barcelona with ex-Munich coach Hansi Flick, this was an imperative victory for Bayern and Kompany, who had lost three successive games. Loanee Nübel from Munich also had a part to play, as he failed to clear away the ball during Kane's opening goal at the 57th minute.

Not only was Kane involved in Bayern's second and third goals (60th, 80th minutes), but he also experienced individual relief. He had been previously unable to score against Leverkusen, Aston Villa, and Frankfurt. This was Kane's third competitive match this season with at least three goals. Substitute Kingsley Coman added a fourth goal at the 89th minute.

Initial Scare for Bayern

However, chances of a comfortable win were jeopardized as Bayern's national players, specifically Aleksandar Pavlović, suffered an early shoulder injury. Despite this setback, Stuttgart scored a minor victory, knowing that they can keep pace with top teams in some instances. Offensively, however, they require significant improvement.

Following three consecutive losses, Kompany made some adjustments to his lineup. He continued with his preferred XI from the aggressive clash with Frankfurt but encouraged them to play more cautiously. Despite their more conservative approach, Bayern dominated in possession, paving the way for early opportunities. Stuttgart, in response, capitalized on long balls to outmaneuver Munich's defense sporadically, as Deniz Undav almost capitalized on Alphonso Davies' mistake (4th minute).

Struggles for Müller

Despite Sebastian Hoeneß recruiting four new players, Kompany was forced to make an early substitution. After a collision with Fabian Rieder, Pavlović sustained an injury, and João Palhinha was brought in. With Jamal Musiala missing, due to an injury and sitting on the sidelines wearing a black cap, Bayern lacked their usual attacking edge in the first half. Thomas Müller also struggled during this period, and Kane's precision still left room for improvement.

With a quick move involving Serge Gnabry, Kane found the back of the net at the 51st minute, initiating Bayern's victory with a rare long-range shot from 25 meters. Despite Nübel eventually clarifying the situation, his initial error proved costly. Only a few minutes later, Kane missed another chance but wasn't discouraged and scored from a scramble a while later, completing his hat-trick.

