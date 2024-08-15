- I'm here to do a job.

New signing Michael Olise will not be swayed by reports of the high transfer fee paid for him by FC Bayern. "I don't look at headlines or prices or anything like that," said the 22-year-old, who was officially presented to the press a day before Munich's first round match in the DFB-Pokal. "The club wants me to do a job, and that's what I'm here for." On Friday (8:45 PM/ZDF and Sky), the record cup winner, who has often been eliminated early in recent years, will be a guest at second division newcomer SSV Ulm.

The French Olympic participant has signed a contract with Munich until the summer of 2029. He reportedly cost the FC Bayern around 60 million euros in transfer fees, including bonuses, from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Most recently, the Frenchman convinced at the Olympic Games in Paris, where he played a major role in the host's participation in the final and the winning of the silver medal. At his press conference at Säbener Straße, he received a cake from sports director Max Eberl with the five Olympic rings on it. "At the Olympic tournament, he showed once again what quality he has," praised Eberl. "This is a player who will bring us a lot of joy."

"Now the challenge begins"

With his performance at the Summer Games, Olise comes to Munich "in top shape and healthy," added the sports director. Now it's about getting to know the team and the ideas of coach Vincent Kompany as quickly as possible.

Olise has found his place in the locker room at Säbener Straße between Harry Kane and Leroy Sané. He has already been welcomed by his teammates and the coach. "I'm glad you're here," said coach Kompany as he embraced his Olympic medal winner. "But now the challenge begins," said grinning veteran Thomas Müller.

