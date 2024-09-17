"I'm as much a perpetrator of rape as the other individuals in this space, claims the French man charged with mass raping his spouse."

Pelicot was scheduled to appear in court a week ago for the case causing an uproar in France, but his appearance was postponed due to health concerns. He showed up in court with a cane.

According to BFM TV, whose reporter was present in the courthouse, Pelicot, 71, confessed to all the charges. He stated, "I confess to being a rapist, just like all the others in this room."

The prosecution alleges that Pelicot advertised sex with his wife on a website and recorded the abuse. Apart from Pelicot, 50 other men are also facing charges, with the trial happening in the southern city of Avignon. So far, none of the other men have commented on their allegations.

Pelicot's ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, now 72, demanded a public trial to expose him and the other men accused of raping her.

Due to Pelicot's health problems, the judges had to postpone his hearing several times last week. His lawyer had earlier mentioned that Pelicot intended to use the hearing to express his apologies to his family.

Despite the controversy in France and Europe, the trial against Pelicot and other accused individuals is taking place in Avignon. The scandal has sparked international concern due to its widespread nature.

