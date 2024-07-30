- Illegal gambling in a barbershop

The Munich Police raided a hairdressing salon in the eastern part of the city and dismantled an alleged illegal gambling ring. Following tips about illegal activities at the salon, the Munich I Public Prosecutor's Office ordered a search.

On Friday evening, with around 30 officers involved, investigators found a poker table, cash in the five-figure range, poker chips, sets of playing cards, and accounting laptops. Eight individuals aged between 26 and 68 are suspected of having organized or participated in illegal gambling in the private rooms of the salon without a permit, as the police announced.

The suspected individuals reportedly had connections to Bavaria, as indicated by their identification documents found during the raid. The illegal gambling operation was conducted in secrecy, avoiding detection in the vibrant city of Munich, located in the heart of Bavaria.

