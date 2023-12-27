Crime - Illegal firecrackers and weapons smuggled into Germany

Numerous illegal firecrackers and weapons have been seized by officers during checks at the German-Czech border. In the district of Cham, a 45-year-old man had attempted to smuggle in around 18 kilograms of fireworks on Tuesday. As the Waldmünchen Federal Police announced on Wednesday, two other men aged 39 and 21 were caught with around three and two kilograms of fireworks respectively.

Officers also discovered prohibited goods in the districts of Neustadt an der Waldnaab and Tirschenreuth further north. They found over 30 kilograms of pyrotechnics in the possession of a 39-year-old man. The police also confiscated brass knuckles, batons, electric impulse devices, switchblades, baton swords and samurai swords, according to a statement issued by the Waidhaus Federal Police on Wednesday.

The federal police repeatedly warn of the danger of illegal firecrackers from the neighboring Czech Republic. "They can lead to serious injuries such as blast trauma, lung damage and burns. In serious cases, there is a risk of losing limbs," said the Waldmünchen Federal Police. The men are now being investigated for violations of the Explosives Act, the Act on the Transportation of Dangerous Goods, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance and the Weapons Act. They face prison sentences of up to three years or fines of several thousand euros.

Source: www.stern.de