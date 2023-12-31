Skip to content
Ilkay Gündogan's bloody accident with a weight

Hospital after strength training

Ilkay Gündogan's bloody accident with a weight

Ilkay Gündogan's year ends with a scary moment: the German international in the service of FC Barcelona injures himself during strength training. However, the bloody incident is unlikely to have any serious consequences.

German international footballer Ilkay Gündogan has suffered a minor head injury during strength training. The FC Barcelona professional was hit on the head with an iron bar during exercises in the gym and had to be stitched up in hospital, as reported by Spanish media. His wife posted a picture of the freshly treated wound on social media.

However, the 33-year-old midfielder's participation in Barça's next league game is not currently in jeopardy. Coach Xavi's team face UD Las Palmas on Gran Canaria in the Primera División on Thursday. After 18 match days, the team led by Gündogan, the currently injured national keeper Marc-André ter Stegen and former Bundesliga player Robert Lewandowski is only fourth in the table with 38 points.

FC Barcelona have already been hit by several bitter injuries this season: German international goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is likely to be out until February with back problems, while young star Gavi's season is probably over after tearing a cruciate ligament. Xavi will also be missing Iñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso and Pedri.

For Gündogan, this ends an eventful year with a moment of shock. The 73-time international captained Manchester City to the Champions League, league and cup treble in England in the summer and is an undisputed regular in coach Xavi's squad at FC Barcelona. In contrast, the former Dortmund player had a disappointing 2023 with just three wins in eleven international matches and a change of coach from Hansi Flick to Julian Nagelsmann.

Source: www.ntv.de

