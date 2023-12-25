Book author - Ildikó von Kürthy: "It's a scandal how little doctors know about the menopause"

Bestselling author Ildikó von Kürthy, 55, has called for more information about the menopause. "The menopause is a biological scandal, and it is also a scandal how little doctors know about it," Kürthy told the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

Even gynecologists often know very little about it."Women are not informed or are misinformed and are still told that they just have to put up with menopausal symptoms," said the author.

But you don't have to. "Nine million women suffer massively in some cases. And the whole of humanity suffers too. If there was a male menopause, the issue would not be dismissed as a niche problem. It's a scandalously underestimated issue."

Ildikó von Kürthy is happy about getting older

The author has no objections to getting older per se. "I like to see myself getting older. I've never had anything against looking as old as I am."

Her belly matches her hair color, her neck matches her face, her inner maturity matches her outer maturity. "For me, it's not a bad thing to feel as old as you are. Quite the opposite! I'm 55 and of course I don't feel like I did when I was 30. If I did, I would have lived 25 years for nothing and not developed any further. It's a horrible idea."

Source: www.stern.de