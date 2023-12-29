Skip to content
Igor Levit wants more commitment to democracy

Berlin-based pianist Igor Levit would like to see more social commitment to democracy in the coming year. "I would like the Federal Chancellor to start explaining that the battles will become tougher in the coming years," said the 36-year-old in an interview with the German Press Agency. "And...

Igor Levit, pianist, speaks at the "Fridays for Israel" rally. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin-based pianist Igor Levit would like to see more social commitment to democracy in the coming year. "I would like the Federal Chancellor to start explaining that the battles will become tougher in the coming years," said the 36-year-old in an interview with the German Press Agency. "And that it will always be worth fighting for our values." Referring to a solidarity demonstration against anti-Semitism and racism at the beginning of December, the Jewish pianist said: "Around 3,000 people on the streets is far too few. I would like our society to start learning resilience and empathy."

Many gestures of solidarity are performative, said Levit. "I gave a lot of solidarity concerts for Ukraine, but that didn't end the war either." But when gestures of empathy fail to materialize, it is all the more painful.

