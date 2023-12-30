Westerwald district - Ignored right of way: Three injured in collision

Three people have been injured, some seriously, in a traffic accident in the Westerwald district. On Friday evening, a driver disregarded the right of way of another car at an intersection between Hübingen and Welschneudorf for reasons as yet unexplained, according to the police. This caused the two vehicles to collide, resulting in one minor injury and two serious injuries. The injured were all taken to hospital.

