Christiane Benner - IG Metall boss: Government lacks strategy for industry

The new head of IG Metall has warned of the fatal consequences of the latest austerity measures for German industry. Many companies in her sectors were already in a bad mood beforehand because investments had been cut and parts of production were being relocated to the east, reports trade unionist Christiane Benner on the basis of a works council survey.

The budget compromise of the traffic light coalition is now bringing further burdens. "The abrupt end to the environmental bonus for e-cars is a fatal signal that has caught us off guard in the short term. It sows doubts once again, even among the well-intentioned," said Benner with a view to the planned drive turnaround in the automotive industry. The union chairwoman added that the risk of companies moving away from energy-intensive industries had increased once again. "The electricity price package was already too tight before, and if grid fees in the billions are now added to this, the situation will deteriorate further."

Benner said she lacked a clear industrial policy strategy from politicians on how the ecological and digital transformation in this country should be shaped. Although Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) had described it, the federal government had not succeeded in presenting a positive concept. Rigidly sticking to the debt limit under pressure from an unconstructive conservative opposition was the wrong approach. "We need to tackle the debt brake in order to overcome the massive challenges. Politicians should have taken a different view of the need to finance the ecological turnaround. I lack the foresight to see the follow-up costs."

Alongside the cuts, there have also been positive decisions in favor of the industry, Benner admitted. She mentioned the continued subsidies for batteries, semiconductors and hydrogen. Therefore, there is not a mood of disaster in all companies. However, it makes her "very nervous" when a majority of works councils are still unable to identify a consistent strategy for the future at their companies. The workforce is ready for more co-determination, especially in strategic issues.

IG Metall will focus strongly on the companies in the coming year and sound out the mood among employees well in advance of the metal and electrical collective bargaining round, Benner announced. She expects strong pressure to negotiate higher wages and expand flexible elements for self-determined working hours.

Benner reported that she had already held good talks with the employers' association Gesamtmetall during her still short time in office. "A strong social partnership is of great value and importance. Together, we need to make industrial jobs more attractive in order to counter the shortage of skilled workers and employees." This includes attractive working hours, meaningful corporate goals and strategic personnel planning that focuses on further training. In society as a whole, the high part-time employment rate among women must be reduced and transition management between school and training improved. Germany could also do a lot better when it comes to integrating refugees into the workforce.

