Ifo: Decline in inflation likely to stall

According to the Economic Research Institute, more companies in Germany want to increase their prices again. This is likely to be felt by consumers in one area in particular.

Economic situation - Ifo: Decline in inflation likely to stall

According to the economic research institute Ifo, the easing of consumer prices is likely to stall for the time being. The proportion of companies in Germany that want to raise their prices in the coming months is increasing again, the Munich-based researchers reported.

Ifo price expectations rose to 19.7 points in December from 18.1 points in November. Expectations had reached a temporary low in August with a balance of 14.5 points.

The experts expect more price increases in consumer-related service sectors. "Restaurateurs in particular want to increase prices noticeably," the institute reported. In this area, the balance rose from 45.9 to 87.6 points. The return to the normal VAT rate for food on January 1 is likely to play a role here. However, retailers are also increasingly planning price increases again.

The points in the price expectations indicate the percentage of companies planning to increase their prices on balance. The balance is calculated by subtracting the percentage of companies planning to raise their prices from the percentage of those planning to lower their prices.

Lower energy prices had pushed the inflation rate in November to its lowest level since June 2021. Consumer prices were 3.2% higher than in the same month last year. According to many economists, the inflation rate is likely to rise to around 4 percent in December. Last year, the state covered the costs of the December discount for gas and district heating customers on a one-off basis. This effect no longer applies this year.

Source: www.stern.de

