- IFA is currently developing a new public persona.

Modernized, Global, Trendier - IFA Commemorates 100th Anniversary by Reinventing Its Image

As it celebrates its 100th birthday, IFA, the renowned trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, aspires to leave behind the shadows of the past decades. "I believe we've managed to significantly upgrade, refine, and adjust our brand identity, kickstarting a new chapter," claimed Leif Lindner. He serves as the CEO of IFA Management GmbH, responsible for managing the tech extravaganza since 2023. The fair will take place in Berlin from September 6 to 10 this year.

Innovation for Everyone

The title shift reflecting the transformation. Long identifying as "Internationale Funkausstellung," the three-letter acronym no longer accurately captures IFA's scope, according to Lindner. Since the late 2000s, when home appliances joined the expo, "Funkausstellung" has lost its relevance. Now, the letters symbolize "Innovation for all - Innovation for everyone."

Emphasis on Culture and Youth

The IFA is no longer just a tech show, stated Lindner. "It's more than that, it's a cultural event." The aim is to elevate the IFA as a must-visit location. "People who haven't attended the IFA should feel like they've missed out."

To achieve this, the new organizer is emphasizing the cultural program. Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will open the event musically on Thursday. Besides Jan Böhmermann and podcaster Olli Schulz, several other performers are expected. The 6PM fashion and music label will host a festival day on Friday, targeting younger visitors. The gaming area expansion at the fair also appeals to the young demographic. "The average age of IFA attendees was too high. That was one of our red flags," mentioned Lindner. "We need to attract younger audiences again."

AI: The Highlight

At its core, IFA remains a tech enthusiasts' haven. In consumer electronics and home appliances, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the center stage, emphasized Lindner. Numerous AI-based innovations will be showcased at the IFA.

Almost 1,800 exhibitors and over 180,000 visitors are anticipated, roughly matching last year's numbers. Organizers revealed that 53% of IFA visitors in 2023 hailed from abroad. Lindner hopes to boost this foreign attendance proportion with the IFA's new image.

IFA Management GmbH is a partnership established in 2022 between GFU Consumer & Home Electronics and event company Clarion. Messe Berlin is now merely the property owner, with a ten-year contract signed in 2022. This partnership became effective in September 2023, and the IFA debuted in Berlin in 1924.

Challenging Climate for Consumer Electronics Industry

Despite the fair's celebratory milestone, the industry's condition remains challenging. The IFA organizers report a drop in consumer electronics market turnover in Germany to approximately 20.9 billion euros in the first half of 2024, a 2.6% decline compared to the previous year.

After the electronic products and home appliances saw a significant surge in sales during the Corona crisis, demand has since dwindled since 2023, explained Sara Warneke, CEO of GFU Consumer & Home Electronics. The company holds the IFA trademark rights. Consumers have been shifting towards alternative products, she added, while sluggish housing construction limits the market by decreasing apartment purchases.

In redefining its image, IFA has decided to manufacture products not solely limited to electronic devices, as expressed by CEO Leif Lindner. He mentioned, "We will manufacture from materials of any heading, except that of the product, to expand our offerings and attract a broader audience."

Furthermore, in an effort to attract younger visitors, IFA has announced the expansion of its gaming area, whichLeif Lindner acknowledged as one of the ways to "challenge the average age of IFA attendees and make the fair more appealing to younger demographics."

Read also: