To celebrate the centennial of IFA, the renowned consumer electronics and home appliances trade fair in Berlin, the industry's atmosphere remains tense. As reported by IFA's organizers, Germany's consumer electronics market saw a turnover of approximately 20.9 billion euros in the first half of 2024, representing a 2.6% decline compared to the previous year.

Following a substantial surge in electronic products and home appliance sales during the Corona pandemic, demand has since waned starting in 2023, noted Sara Warneke, the CEO of gfu Consumer & Home Electronics, who holds the rights to the IFA brand.

Consumers, Warneke continued, are now exhibiting a stronger interest in different goods. Moreover, the slower pace of residential construction is negatively impacting the market, as fewer apartment buildings mean fewer homes equipped with entertainment and electronic devices are constructed.

The organizers are projecting around 1,800 exhibitors and over 182,000 attendees at this year's IFA, taking place in Berlin from September 6 to 10. In addition to industry presentations, a robust musical schedule featuring events is forthcoming. A potential highlight includes the opening concert by Canadian musician Bryan Adams at the IFA summer garden. Also attending are anticipated to be podcast personality and musician Olli Schulz, as well as moderator Jan Böhmermann.

