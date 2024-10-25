If Trump secures another term in office, he intends to promptly dismiss Special Counsel Smith.

Donald Trump, as the potential Republican presidential candidate, has openly stated that if given another term, he would swiftly terminate Jack Smith's role as special counsel. In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump was posed a question regarding self-pardon or firing Smith to address his legal predicaments. Trump responded, "It's a no-brainer. I'd kick him out in two seconds. Handling him would be one of my top priorities."

Smith has accused Trump of orchestrating attempts to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and mishandling classified documents. Appointed as special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022, Smith has been leading the investigation.

If Trump manages to secure another term, he would have the authority to instruct the Department of Justice to dismiss Smith. Nonetheless, he may not have the power to undertake this action unilaterally, as Smith was not appointed by a president.

Following Trump's declaration of dismissing Smith during the interview, Hewitt suggested the possibility of another impeachment process against him. Trump dismissed this notion. "I don't believe they'll impeach me if I sack Jack Smith. Jack Smith is just a bully," Trump said.

The Harris campaign team, competing against Trump in the election, surprisingly employed Smith's investigation into Trump as a key focus in their October campaign ads. "He knew exactly what he was doing," the commercial stated.

