If Russia persists in advancing towards Pokrovsk, Ukrainian steel manufacturing might meet its demise.

Ukrainian steel production could potentially decrease by half if Russian forces manage to seize a vital coal mine situated near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as per Reuters, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine is a significant source of a specific coal type essential for making coke, a crucial component in steel production. Coke production is Ukraine's second-largest source of income, following agriculture. In the initial eight months of this year, metal exports amounted to nearly $2 billion, serving as a crucial financial lifeline for Ukraine.

11:05 Zelensky on His Way to Brussels: "What Ukraine Needs Right Now is Additional Protection Against Winter"

Located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk, the coal mine is the largest producer of coking coal in Ukraine and one of the biggest in Eastern Europe. The battlefront near Pokrovsk has been a hot spot of conflict for several months, marking an intensive focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is a vital logistics center for Ukrainian troops.

Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requests more aid for Ukraine's "victory plan." "What Ukraine needs right now is additional protection against winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, published on Telegram. The Ukrainian president will present his "victory plan" to his EU counterparts today. "Each and every European head of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he says. "We must end this war in a just manner."

11:05 Australia Plans to Send Dozens of Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

Australia has decided to donate 49 of its aged Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Richard Marles announced. The majority of Australia's M1A1 tanks, valued at roughly $150 million, will be transferred to Ukraine - months after Kyiv made the request. In February, Marles indicated that this wasn't on his government's agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief Advocates Talks with Moscow Only from Position of Strength

Ukraine should initiate talks with Russia only from a position of strength, according to the new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. "We're prepared, should it be necessary, in the future," Rutte stated ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected. "Of course, we aspirate to reach a point where Ukraine can enter negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelensky) can count on our continued support."

10:15 "Closest Tank Engagements I've Ever Seen" - A Ukrainian Tank Destroys an Enemy Troop Carrier

A Ukrainian tank has obliterated an enemy troop carrier in the Russian region of Kursk from an uncommon close distance. Video footage shows the Russian armored vehicle getting hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Moments later, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the remnants of the Russian military transport. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian forces are utilizing two tanks of the T-64 or T-72 type from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling described the event on X as "the closest tank engagements I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Air Strikes Also in Syria: Ten Civilians Killed

Russia's military actions aren't confined to Ukraine. There are also Russian air strikes in northwestern Syria, with activists reporting that ten individuals were killed and 30 were wounded on Wednesday night. Among the dead near the city of Idlib were ten civilians, including a child, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen of the injured were children. The observatory stated that Russia hit a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region Shot Dead

The deputy commander of a Russian military special unit in the Moscow region was murdered in his car. As reported by the independent Russian news outlet "Important Stories" among others, an unidentified assailant shot 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

The imprisoned Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin views no triumph for his nation in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer believes that the summer and autumn offensive campaign hasn't achieved its objectives and it's unlikely to do so before the so-called mud season. Girkin even mentions a "strategic military defeat." Girkin, who's wanted globally for the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, states that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has come to a standstill and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. Russian forces would need to utilize their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful, according to Girkin, as it has repelled Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, launched powerful counterattacks, preserved unused reserves, and maintained morale in the military and society.

08:23 Swarms of Russian Drones Attack UkraineRussia is bombarding Ukraine once more with numerous drone assaults. The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones in the nighttime attack and likely intercepted an additional 27 drones using electronic countermeasures, causing them to crash. Two drones reportedly veered off towards Belarus, while five drones did strike infrastructure in regions near the frontline. Energy infrastructure attacks were reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, but power outages occurred in certain areas, as per regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

07:55 SBU: High-Ranking Security Official at Ukrenergo DetainedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claims to have arrested a top security official from the state energy company Ukrenero. He's accused of justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and supporting the killing of civilians. He is also alleged to have provided information regarding the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo has suspended one of its employees in connection to the case, stating that any endorsements of Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team. Ukrenergo also notes that nine of its employees have been killed during their work due to Russian attacks, and another 11 are on the frontlines. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the seizure of his assets.

07:23 NATO Ambassador Dismisses Zelensky's NATO Membership HopesNATO does not plan to invite Ukraine to join the alliance in the near future, according to the NATO Ambassador to the US, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America": "NATO's stance on this issue is quite clear. We stated at the summit marking the 75th anniversary this summer that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership, and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance. However, we are not at a stage where NATO is considering a short-term invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO serving as a central point.

06:56 White House Postpones Ramstein Meeting Till NovemberThe US government has rescheduled a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online, the White House announced. The announcement follows a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which new millions in aid for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was set to convene a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the group's 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: Advanced Russian Weapons Found at Hezbollah BasesIsrael's military has uncovered "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told French daily "Le Figaro" that only the Lebanese army is allowed to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and hideouts in this area, where we have just discovered several state-of-the-art Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Dark RecordA conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is happening today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined nation in the world. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is a danger zone, along with mined maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 deaths, with 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 mine clearance experts are at work. They have surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers - an area larger than Berlin and Hamburg combined - and made safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine under attack from Russian dronesNumerous areas of Ukraine are under assault by Russian combat drones during the night. Alarm systems for air raids have been activated in various regions, but at the moment, no harm has been reported. In response, Russia's air defense is said to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in the border region of Bryansk, as stated by the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, with no reported casualties or damages.

01:45 Joint ammunition factory planned by Lithuania and UkraineUkraine and Lithuania have agreed to build a shared ammunition factory. This facility will produce versatile RDX explosives, with construction set to kick off in Lithuania the following year.

00:04 Fire at UK DHL warehouse under investigation for potential Russian involvementFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror task forces are now investigating if it was an act of sabotage from Russia. The incident took place on July 22, with the belief that an explosive device was concealed in a package transported by airplane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The German federal prosecutor is also handling a similar incident that occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, hinting at a possible Russian connection.

23:01 Zelensky to attend NATO meetingPresident Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is expected to show up at the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as stated in the revised agenda for the session. This week, Zelensky shared his plans for victory, which includes an official invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO unaware of North Koreans joining Russian forcesNATO leader Mark Rutte announced that they have no evidence or knowledge of North Koreans taking part in the fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. He expressed concerns about the reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the North Korean government of sending personnel to Russia, who are estimated to work in Russian factories and also serve in the military. Moscow denies these allegations.

21:23 US promises additional aid package for Kyiv worth $425 millionThe United States announced a new aid package for Ukraine with a value of $425 million, which includes military aid like ammunition and armored vehicles. President Joe Biden discussed this aid with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

20:56 Zelensky fires back at Kremlin for wanting Ukrainian victoryUkrainian President Zelensky aims to bring an end to the war in favor of Ukraine within the upcoming year, by presenting his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. However, the Kremlin showed no interest in these plans.

20:28 Prosecutors allegedly purchase disability status to avoid military duty in UkraineThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is examining around 50 prosecutors in the Chmelnytskyi region for potentially purchasing a disability grade to dodge their military duty. It is reported that these prosecutors also receive disability pensions and hold these statuses before the war started, making it more challenging for them to be let go and easier for them to advance in their ranks.

19:58 Kremlin condemns unusual trend among Russian youthThe odd trend of Russian children and young adults dressing up as animals and imitating their behaviors has sparked criticism from the Kremlin and the Church, who view it as the spread of Western corruption and the LGBTIQ scene. The two authorities call for harsh sanctions against the activity.

Despite the conflict in the Donetsk region, the battlefront near Pokrovsk remains a hot spot for Russian offensive operations.

The battle around Pokrovsk is crucial for Ukrainian troops, as Pokrovsk serves as a vital logistics center for their operations.

