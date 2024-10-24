If re-elected, Trump expresses his intention to promptly dismiss Jack Smith from his position.

"It's a breeze, no problem at all," Trump stated when queried by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt if he'd "self-pardon" or "dismiss Jack Smith."

"I'd get rid of him in a jiffy," Trump replied.

Appointed as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Smith was tasked with overseeing two probes into Trump, one concerning his attempts to tamper with the 2020 election results and another related to his alleged handling of confidential documents. The classified documents case was eventually dismissed by a federal judge, but Smith is appealing.

Trump is still dealing with charges in Smith's election manipulation investigation. Following the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, Smith filed an expanded indictment in August, narrowing down the accusations but not dropping the four charges leveled against Trump.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to hinder an official investigation, obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official investigation, and conspiring against rights.

In the event that Trump dismissed Smith, the Department of Justice and Trump's attorney general would have the authority to drop the charges against him, bringing an end to the court cases.

Trump, who was recently found guilty of 34 felony charges in a different New York case, has continually asserted, without proof, that the legal system is being used against him due to his presidential ambitions. Simultaneously, Trump has hinted at multiple occasions that, if reelected, he would utilize the legal system against his political opponents.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated.

