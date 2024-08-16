- If previous circumstances permit, he would endeavor to contest in ESC once more.

Starting from August 16th, Tom Neuwirth (35), also known as his artistic persona Conchita Wurst, embarks on a hunt for the finest tribute band. He takes his seat on the jury in Sat.1's show "The Tribute - The Show of Music Legends", alongside Yvonne Catterfeld (44) and Bertram Engel (66). Additionally, Udo Lindenberg's (78) singer and drummer, as well as Peter Maffay (74), join the Austrian musician in assessing 12 cover bands. The broadcast begins on August 16th (8:15 PM), with episodes available on Joyn a week prior.

In an interview with spot on news, the singer discusses his expectations for tribute bands, the perfect summer, potential ESC returns, and his self-motivation. He also shares his experiences from his acting debut in "Luziwuzi".

In the show, you're scouting for the top cover bands. While you've ventured into covers yourself, which artist would you wish to collaborate with on one of their songs?

Tom Neuwirth: Cher is my top pick, despite our past non-existent connection. She once tweeted about me, so we're basically besties now, right? I'd adore working on a piano version of "Believe", which is always a crowd-pleaser.

What qualities make a standout cover band in your opinion? And how can they hit the right balance between being authentic and capturing the essence of the original?

Neuwirth: This question is tricky. You need authenticity, but incorporating your own style and personality is key. Emotionally connect with your audience and bring your unique flair to the table. If you merely mimic the original, you might ace the cover performance. However, to truly excel, find your voice in another artist's work.

A decade has passed since your ESC victory. Do you prefer competing today or cherishing your role as a diversity pioneer?

Neuwirth: Everything happens as it should, and I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of that moment. I'm content with the lives shaped and moments shared within the community. Yet, I can't help but feel the competitive spirit upon seeing Loreen win again. If the right song and vision materialize, I'd give it another shot. But for now, I'll respect what happened and keep waiting for my time.

The ESC era was emotionally taxing, with flashes of stress showing up in interviews. Despite your unfazed stage presence, your personal life remained riddled with challenges. How have you grown since then, and do you feel better now?

The text was already in English and doesn't need translation.

Neuwirth: Absolutely, I'm thriving now. Age and wisdom have played a part, especially considering I was just 25. My learning curve was steep, but now I'd handle things differently. Taking responsibility for one's actions and growth is crucial. I rely on my friends, family, and my self-drive in challenging times.

Can you recall a specific scenario where you wished to act differently?

Neuwirth: My lack of professional expertise and overactive ego hindered me back then. I didn't have the confidence to assert myself in business and musical decisions. Now I wield a stronger sense of self and am less troubled by my ego. I appreciate the challenges and self-reflection back then.

Touching upon your new single "Any Day from Now On", which explores unity and hope for the future, you mention leaving dark clouds behind. What propels you through hardships and keeps you grounded?

Neuwirth: My support system, friends, and family, as well as my self-drive, serve as pillars during trying times. I never hesitate to assess myself and confront any obstacles or unhappiness that arises. My grandma's wisdom has also guided me to remember that self-responsibility is paramount during these moments.

Chatting about another tune: Three years ago, you dropped the sunny "Malibu," which still puts a smile on folks' faces on hot summer days. You pen verses about beach escapades and fleeting summer romances. How much does this track's narrative resonate with your current summer vibes?

Neuwirth: (Laughs) I haven't hit the beach just yet, but I'm hoping to make it there this season. I'm kind of a beach aficionado. My pals often remark, "I can't spend two weeks lying on the beach." To which I reply, "Yeah, I can." I can easily get through two weeks with a book, not budging an inch. That's what I'm really looking forward to.

You also made your acting debut this year in a play. Was this experience a treat for you? Do you enjoy uncovering fresh layers of yourself?

Neuwirth:

Neuwirth: Absolutely. I thrive on self-discovery and the chance to work alongside unbelievable talents who've mastered acting and have taught me so much. I thought I was pretty boundary-pushing, especially on stage. But then I realized, acting requires even more openness and relaxation. Performing a character shouldn't be about putting on a show, it's all about being as genuine as possible. That's especially true for theater. You can't rely on rehearsals, since the other actor might surprise you with something else. The openness and adaptability I've picked up acting, I apply to all performances, and it's helped me understand myself better. It's truly inspiring. To truly shine as an actor, you need to know yourself deeply.

In light of his role in "The Tribute - The Show of Music Legends", Tom Neuwirth, better known as Conchita Wurst, shared his desire to collaborate with Cher on a piano version of her song "Believe". Neuwirth's participation in the show also brings to light his thoughts on the qualities that make a standout cover band; he believes that authenticity is key, while also incorporating one's own style and personality is essential.

Read also: