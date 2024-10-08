If it represents the peak of beauty...

...one should cease, as Dagmar Manzel suggests in relation to her "Tatort" departure. Undeniably, "Nevertheless," her final case, held a significant amount of tension and class. Post the intense finale with the Frankfurt duo, it offered a sense of tranquility. The annular layers of the "Tatort" teams occasionally expose the swiftness of time's passage, particularly when a departure is imminent. Alongside milestone jubilees, it generally serves as an opportunity to reflect: when a member of the investigator squad decides to retire. Recently, Janneke and Brix met their end, and in May 2015, Margarita Broich and Wolfram Koch joined forces in Frankfurt. Now, Dagmar Manzel, better known as Paula Ringelhahn, is bidding a quiet adieu to the "Tatort" from Franconia in a peaceful manner.**

"When at its peak, that is the time to cease," Manzel explains her reasoning. "Paula is an intriguing and multifaceted character, and I'm fortunate to have portrayed her. Concurrently, there are still numerous captivating endeavors that I eagerly anticipate, like directing opera, playing with my grandchildren, or embarking on lengthy holidays."

Commencement of Service in April 2015

Approximately a month prior to the Frankfurters, in April 2015, she commenced her service with "Heaven is a Place on Earth," the title of Catharina Schuchmann and Max Faerberboeck's case script, who subsequently directed her farewell and additional times over the years. "The beginning is firm, despite the province and the Pentagon not quite meshing. One point is indisputable, though: there's considerable squabbling in Nuremberg," it was noted at this juncture. "A promising" commencment was acknowledged with local dialect.**

Within the focus of the Franconians, as with most other "Tatort" branches, lies the interplay of the protagonist duo. Opposite to Manzel/Ringelhahn, Fabian Hinrichs played the role of Felix Voss, a rather eccentric counterpart. In the Gisbert Engelhardt role, Voss was killed off in the Bavarian "Tatort" "The Deep Sleep" (2012), but due to popular demand, the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation brought him back as Felix Voss.**

Despite their contrasting characters - she the logical, empathetic analyst, he the slightly disheveled jester - they managed to find their rhythm and provided substantial entertainment. "Even police officers have feelings. And in the end, camaraderie is still the best recipe for victory," n-tv.de's assessment for "A Day Like Any Other."

Ten Cases in Ten Years

With "Nevertheless," Dagmar Manzel, or at least Paula Ringelhahn, is now bidding farewell to the "Tatort." It marks ten cases in ten years, a full-circle resolution in Tarantino style. Just like the Hollywood director aims to conclude his cinematic career at the number ten, Manzel is now doing the same: "It was a magnificent, blessed, intense, ten-year collaboration with the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation, particularly with Stephanie Heckner, who passed away much too early. I owe her a great deal."

Her farewell mirrors the 2017 case or rather its title: "In the End, One Goes Naked." It was a surprising twist when Manzel unexpectedly disrobed in the climax - a dramatic tactic that both shocked and captivated. Ultimately, what audiences have witnessed and listened to over the decades of "Tatort" was exposed. It was sung. Ringelhahn's a cappella rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" served as a fitting finale. Who will be teaming up with Felix Voss in the future? Let's wait and see with anticipation.

