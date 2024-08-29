- Icelandic footballer Gudjohnsen departs from Hansa Rostock

Striker Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen has bid farewell to FC Hansa Rostock following a six-month stint. The 26-year-old Icelandic athlete is making the move to Norwegian Premier League outfit Sarpsborg 08 FF, as confirmed by the lower-tier football team. Gudjohnsen joined Rostock from Swedish club IF Elfsborg in January and managed to net one goal in 14 competitive matches for FC Hansa. Lately, the demoted second-division team had boosted their offensive line with Albin Berisha (Petrolul Ploiesti) and Antonio Jonjic (SV Wehen Wiesbaden).

